Ashwin Willemse to return to television six years after dramatic SuperSport walk-out

Former Springbok Ashwin Willemse is set to return to television punditry six years after walking out of the SuperSport studio.
According to reports, the 19-Test Rugby World Cup-winner is set to present eExtra’s new show, BÔll & Ôll alongside JP Keyter and professor Wilbur Kraak from the University of the Western Cape.
The show which will air on Sundays at 6.30pm on Openview eExtra, and will rebroadcast on Saturdays on e.tv.
Six yers ago, Willemse staged a dramatic walkout of the SuperSport studios after a highly publicised fallout with his fellow SuperSport TV pundits Nick Mallett and Naas Botha.
What Ashwin Willemse addressed is something many people of colour experience. It’s a subtle undermining and condescending approach that is difficult to prove, but you know it when you experience it. Then you’re accused of ‘having a chip on your shoulder.’ pic.twitter.com/bMS3KcVeZG
Willemse accused Mallett and Botha of racism during a live segment in the studio.
After an investigations into his allegations found no evidence of any racism, Willemse and SuperSport parted ways.
IOL Sport