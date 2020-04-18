Bastareaud back to Lyon after New York spell - club

PARIS – Former French international Mathieu Bastareaud will join Lyon for two seasons after a short spell at RU New York, the French Top 14 side said on Saturday.

"LOU rugby is happy to announce that Mathieu Bastareaud has signed a two-year contract starting next season," Lyon said in a statement released on Saturday afternoon.

Centre Bastareaud, who won 54 caps for France between 2009-2019, will be back in France in the coming days, Lyon said, after Major League Rugby was cancelled due to the spread of the coronavirus crisis.

Rugby United New York were fourth in the Eastern Conference after five games of the third Major League Rugby season, and it had been hoped that the Frenchman would have helped last year's semi-finalists get further in the American competition.

Bastareaud, 31, played most of his professional career at Stade Francais (2007-2011) and Toulon (2011-2019) before joining Lyon last year.