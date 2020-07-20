Beloved broadcaster Kaunda Ntunja has died
CAPE TOWN - Former South African rugby player and beloved commentator Kaunda Ntunja has died, his sister, Tando, confirmed on social media on Monday.
"It is with deep sadness I confirm the passing of our beloved brother Kaunda Ntunja, earlier today in East London, Eastern Cape," Tando Ntunja wrote.
"As you can imagine, we still trying to make sense of this tragic news and we ask for your love, care and discretion as we prepare to lay my big brother to rest."
Ntunja was 38.
Molweni kwakhona bantu boMdali, It is with deep sadness I confirm the passing of our beloved brother Kaunda Ntunja,...Posted by Tando Ntunja on Monday, July 20, 2020
Ntunja was born in East London and attended Dale College. He played for Border in the Craven Week in 2000. and was appointed captain of the SA Schools the in the same year. He also captained the SA U19 side in 2001.
After playing junior rugby for the Sharks, Ntunja represented the Cheetahs, Southern Kings and Lions at senior level, before hanging up his boots in 2008.
Ntunja became a Xhosa rugby commentator for SuperSport during the 2009 British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa.
🗣️ "Liqashu!— Sport4U (@SportSA4U) January 16, 2020
yiBubbly!
Shampompo!
Shampizi!"#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords @kaundantunja pic.twitter.com/L3R4udHBfU
Since then he has become one of South Africa's most loved broadcasters, with his monologues and energy behind the microphone resonating with fans over the world.
@IOLsport