Blue Bulls part ways with head coach Pote Human on Workers Day

CAPE TOWN – The Blue Bulls announced on Friday that they have reached an early termination agreement with head coach Pote Human. Human, whose contract was due to expire in October 2020 was informed that his contract will not be renewed following the hiring of former Springbok coach Jake White. The Blue Bulls Company decided, due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in the country, to allow early termination in order for Human more time to plan for his future. Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

Alfons Meyer, CEO of the Blue Bulls Company, had the following to say about Human’s efforts at Loftus: “Human is known as more than a coach at Loftus and has influenced the lives and careers of players and staff alike.

He is a nurturer and a mentor and has made a lasting impact on many great players. Pote is an absolute gentleman of the game and has been an asset to the #BullsFamily.

However, it is time for us to part ways, and we wish him everything of the best with his journey ahead.”

Human thanked the Blue Bulls for many great years, saying: “My time at Loftus has been amazing to say the least. It has been an emotional roller coaster, with many highs and lows… but through it all, I have made friendships and memories that I will treasure forever.

I have dedicated my life to this beautiful game and trust me there is no better place to do that, than at Loftus Versfeld.

I would sincerely like to thank the BBCo for giving me the opportunity to live my dreams and for affording the privilege to work with some truly amazing people. I’d like to wish them every success going forward.

It is important for Jake to get the backing and support from all stakeholders. He certainly has my support and I wish him all of the best.”

Rugby Reporter

