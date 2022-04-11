Bulls acquired the services of former Lions prop Dylan Smith

Cape Town - The Bulls have acquired the services of former Lions prop Dylan Smith, the franchise announced on Monday. The 28-year-old front-rower joins the side on a three-year deal, which will begin on July 1 until the end of June 2025.

Smith - a product of King Edward VII School in Johannesburg - played his junior rugby for the Golden Lions before going on to play Currie Cup rugby for the Johannesburg side. "To be able to secure the services of a quality front-rower like Dylan Smith is massive for us at the Vodacom Bulls," said Bulls director of rugby, Jake White.