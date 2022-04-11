Bulls acquired the services of former Lions prop Dylan Smith

Cape Town - The Bulls have acquired the services of former Lions prop Dylan Smith, the franchise announced on Monday.
The 28-year-old front-rower joins the side on a three-year deal, which will begin on July 1 until the end of June 2025.
Smith played over 50 Super Rugby matches for the Lions before joining Top 14 side Stade Francais last year as a medical joker.
Smith - a product of King Edward VII School in Johannesburg - played his junior rugby for the Golden Lions before going on to play Currie Cup rugby for the Johannesburg side.
“To be able to secure the services of a quality front-rower like Dylan Smith is massive for us at the Vodacom Bulls,” said Bulls director of rugby, Jake White.
“Dylan is arguably one of the most talented props in South Africa. We have no doubt that he will contribute massively to the Vodacom Bulls’ ambitions of continuing to grow to become one of the most competitive sides globally. We look forward to welcoming him to Loftus Versfeld and seeing him in the blue jumper.”