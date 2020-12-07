Bulls scrumhalf star Ivan van Zyl may join English club Saracens

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - In-form Bulls scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl is set to move to England to further his career – but it may only happen sometime late next year. English media reports stated over the weekend that the 25-year-old Springbok halfback will join former European champions Saracens as soon as this month, right in the middle of the Currie Cup. But Bulls attack coach Chris Rossouw said on Monday that Van Zyl is contracted to the Loftus Versfeld union until the end of 2021, and appeared to be a bit unaware of the possible move. “I’m not aware of that. I’ve heard some rumours… I don’t know if there was something in the press. As far as I know, Saracens are playing in the second division, so that’s probably only the end of next year, when his contract ends (at the Bulls). But I’m not aware of that, but I will try to look into that and try to get clarity,” Rossouw said during an online media conference. Saracens will attempt to get back into the English Premiership from the second-tier Championship in the 2020-21 competition, after being relegated last season following a salary cap scandal that saw them docked 35 points and fined £5.3 million.

Bulls chief executive Edgar Rathbone told Netwerk24 earlier on Monday that Van Zyl’s deal had not been confirmed, but that he does want to move to Saracens – adding that the halfback won’t be released by the Bulls before July next year.

Saracens, who are based in North London and have a long association with South African players, coaches and administrators, have yet to respond to IOL Sport’s request for comment on Van Zyl.

Ivan van Zyl of the Bulls during the 2020 Super Rugby Unlocked game against the Phakisa Pumas at Loftus Versveld in Pretoria on 21 November 2020. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

With six Bok caps to his name, Van Zyl is pushing hard for a Test recall following a number of outstanding displays in Super Rugby Unlocked and the Currie Cup.

“Ivan is having an unbelievable season, and we always knew that Ivan’s basics are unbelievable – one of the best passes not only in South Africa, but all over the world,” Rossouw said.

“One of the aspects of his game is that he was so focused on providing a good service for the flyhalf and cleaning out rucks that at some stage, he forgot to scan for opportunities – just to create some awareness of these things. We’ve worked a lot on that since lockdown. His spatial awareness is a little bit up, and it’s been paying off.

“He is having an unbelievable season in terms of varying his game between kicking, looking for that odd gap – just to put the defence more under pressure – and then obviously providing a good service for the runners outside of him.”

@ashfakmohamed

IOL Sport