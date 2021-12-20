Bulls sign ’exceptionally gifted athlete’ Cyle Brink

Johannesburg - The Bulls have snaffled up another of the Lions’ Super Rugby mainstays during the 2016-2018 period, a statement by the union revealed on Monday. This time, loose-forward Cyle Brink will join the Pretoria-based side alongside former teammates Ruan Combrinck, Lionel Mapoe, Harold Vorster and Jacques van Rooyen. Brink joins the Bulls from English side Leicester Tigers.

“We are very happy to have secured the services of (Brink),” Bulls director of rugby Jake White said in the statement. “Cyle is an exceptionally gifted athlete who has proven himself as a world-class rugby player from his time at the Emirates Lions and now at Leicester Tigers in England over the past year. “We have no doubt that he will add great value to the squad, both on and off the field, and will equally contribute with his stellar performances, experience and leadership qualities. We look forward to seeing him in the blue jumper.”

Known as a powerful runner and a silent assassin at the breakdown, Brink was instrumental for the Lions in reaching the SuperRugby finals of 2017 and 2018 – both lost to the Crusaders. The 27-year-old had a particularly excellent year in the latter year and was selected by the Springboks as one of three uncapped players for the Rugby Championship. A certain Test debut in the Championship was curtailed, however, by a freak knee injury – picked up at a Bok training camp in Durban. Brink was released from his Lions contract in 2020, and subsequently joined Tigers for that upcoming season and into 2021. A hamstring injury earlier this year for the Premiership club further impacted his game-time. Nevertheless, if match-fit, Brink will strengthen the Bulls’ loose-forward unit with experience and leadership qualities and will add important depth to the union as they prepare for concurrent campaigns in the United Rugby Championship – the Bulls restart that tournament on Saturday, January 8, against Zebre; and a week later when the Currie Cup begins.