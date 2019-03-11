Kurt-Lee Arendse in action for UWC in the 2019 Varsity Cup. Photo: Kevin Sawyer/Varsity Cup

CAPE TOWN – Will the University of the Western Cape bag their first Varsity Cup win today? The Cup newcomers will square off with the Central University of Technology in a bottom-of-the-table clash in Cape Town as they hunt their first win in the premier university competition after a couple of impressive seasons in the Varsity Shield.

CUT, on the other hand, will want to make it two positive results in a row after their 27-26 win against the University of Johannesburg two weeks ago. They had a bye last week.

Up in Bloemfontein, a resurgent University of Pretoria team will take on the University of the Free State - a test that will certainly be a tough one after Shimlas put 50 past the University of Cape Town last week.

But even if Shimlas do get another bonus-point win, it won’t be enough for them to overtake Tuks on the log as the Pretoria team are way ahead in terms of points difference. It will see them draw level with the second-placed team, though.

In the other games, UJ will face log-leaders Stellenbosch University, while North-West University have a date with UCT.

The defending champions Maties will be aiming to produce another big performance and gain another huge win at home against UJ, while Ikeys could crack into the top four should they bag a bonus-point in Potchefstroom.

UWC vs CUT

UWC Sports Grounds, Cape Town

Kick-off: 4:45pm (SuperSport 1)

UWC - 15 Tristan Leyds, 14 Sthsaba Mqhatu, 13 Darren Jaftha, 12 Lyle Hendricks, 11 Andre Manuel, 10 Aidynn Cupido, 9 Moegamat Kannemeyer, 8 Adrian Paarwater, 7 Bronlee Mouries, 6 Joel Paarwater, 5 Curtly Thomas, 4 Jaen-Louis de Lange, 3 Hendrik Calitz, 2 Jacques van Zyl

Subs: 16 Ralph Jansen, 17 Luvo Bazi, 18, Matthew le Roux, 19 Reece Bocks, 20 Clayton Daniels, 21 Keagan Fortune, 22 Lubelo Scott, 23 Justine Theys.

CUT - 15 Cohen Jasper, 14 Dimitrio Tieties, 13 Ruan Wasserman, 12 Marnu van Niekerk, 11 Erasmus Breedt, 10 Heinrich Bitzi, 9 Johannes Hattingh, 8 Gerhardus Nel, 7 Luvuyo Ndevu, 6 Ruan Smit, 5 Rayno Nel, 4 Sylvester Makakole, 3 Tebogo Masemola, 2 Anrich Alberts, 1 Edward Davids

Subs: 16 Ruben Cross, 17 Quintin Vorster, 18 Henco Smit, 19 Brendon Fortuin, 20 Stefan Kruger, 21 Estiaan van Rensburg, 22 Marc Morrison, 23 Jason Raubenheimer.

Maties vs UJ

Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch

Kick-off: 6:30pm (Not televised)

NWU vs UCT

Fanie du Toit Sports Ground, Potchefstroom

Kick-off: 6:30pm (Not televised)

Shimlas vs Tuks

Kick-off: 7pm (SuperSport 1)





