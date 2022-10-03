Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, October 3, 2022

CEO Ruben Machelm leaves WP Rugby after end of contract, says Rian Oberholzer

Rian Oberholzer.

Western Province Rugby Administrator Rian Oberholzer. Picture: Debbie Yazbek

Published 1h ago

Cape Town — Western Province Rugby Administrator Rian Oberholzer has confirmed that Ruben Machelm, the interim CEO of its professional arm, has left the organisation with his contract having come to an end.

Machelm was appointed on a short-term basis by the previous board when professional rugby needed someone to lead the operations until Saru stepped in and placed WP Rugby under administration in October 2021.

“We are very grateful for Ruben’s willingness to assist WP Rugby during a very difficult period and value his contribution to the ultimate success of the Stormers being crowned inaugural United Rugby Championship champions earlier this year,” Oberholzer said.

Machelm will be taking some time out away from the game to spend some time with family abroad while considering his future career and personal objectives.

Oberholzer wished Machelm well for his future and confirmed that no replacement will be appointed in his place at this time.

