Champions Cup and Challenge Cup permutations ... SA teams venture into European knockout rugby wilderness

Johannesburg - The Lions, Sharks and Stormers will require upset victories from the lower-ranked teams in their corresponding EPCR round of 16 clashes this weekend, if they are to secure homeground advantage in the next round. As established by the tournament rules in both the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup, the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stages will have homeground advantage in the single leg quarter-final ties.

On Saturday, the Sharks face Munster (kick-off 1.30pm) at Hollywoodbest Kings Park, and must hope that the Bulls engineer a miracle when facing the French Top 14 behemoth that is Toulouse on Sunday (kick-off 4pm). Victory for both Munster and the Bulls on the weekend will see the quarter-final hosted in Ireland, most-likely Musgrave Park. The Stormers, meanwhile, could host a quarter-final if they beat English club Harlequins on Saturday at Cape Town Stadium (kick-off 6pm), and if Top 14 club Montpellier overcome Exeter at Sandy Park in Southwest England on Sunday (kick-off 1.30pm).

Elsewhere, in the Challenge Cup, the Cheetahs have the unenviable task of beating Toulon at the Stade Mayol. Even if they manage that feat, they will remain in France to face either Stade Francais or Lyon. The Lions, however, can dream of securing a home quarter-final by defeating Racing 92 on Saturday (kick-off 6.30pm) and then by cheering on Dragons of Wales, who play away at Scotstoun Stadium against Glasgow Warriors.