Champions Team run riot against Kenya at Loftus

Cape Town – While the result the Champions Match produced was of course a nice touch, the best part about this game was the sense of normality it brought to the game after almost two years of Covid disruption. The historic match at Loftus Versfeld – which saw a team made up of Currie Cup teams and selected by fans take on Kenya - marked the first time in 20 months that fans could step into a stadium. Prior to this, the last match played in South Africa was in March 2020.

Since then, there have been the Currie Cup, Super Rugby Unlocked and the Rainbow Cup – all played domestically. After the hard lockdown ceased all sporting activity, rugby’s return was accompanied by the novel concept of simulated crowd noises at empty stadiums. Something which – while the decision-makers deserved credit for at least trying to create a familiar environment for players and fans – was sometimes more distracting and awkward than anything else. SA Rugby had announced that the plan was for 2000 spectators to be able to attend professional and club rugby matches if they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, in line with the new regulations gazetted by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa. The exhibition match in Pretoria was the first senior match where some crowd seats were occupied. And that alone was the biggest win in the game.

As was to be expected, the South Africans completely ran away with the score – by halftime they had already racked up 45 points to the opposition’s 10. The SA side, who trained under Jake White and his coaching staff in the week building up to the match, scored 13 tries in total – 10 of those converted – while the Simbas only managed two and a penalty conversion. The Champions Team featured the likes of Werner Kok, Chris Smit, Howard Mnisi, Arno Botha, Nama Xaba and Reniel Hugo, and the 568 fans in attendance will certainly not be complaining about the excitement, enthusiasm and the free, running game and whitewash-crosses they witnessed live.

After almost two years of games being played in stadia lacking the natural energy and atmosphere that spectators bring to rugby, the Champions Match brought the familiarity South African rugby needed. Point scorers: Champions Team – 85: Tries: Schalk Erasmus, Aranos Coetzee, Reniel Hugo (2), Nama Xaba, Phumzile Maqondwana (2), Arno Botha, Keagan Johannes (2), Barend Chris Smit, Werner Kok, Stedman Gans Conversions: Brandon Thomson, George Whitehead