Cheslin Kolbe joins Siya Kolisi at Roc Nation Sports

Roc Nation Sports announces signing of 26-year old Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok Cheslin Kolbe on Wednesday. Kolbe joins the International agency after a standout year in 2019, as he was an integral part of the team's success at the World Cup scoring South Africa’s second try in the final minutes of the final against England. He also won the Top 14 Championship with domestic club Stade Toulousain The accolades kept coming in 2019, with Kolbe picking up Top 14’s Player of the season and Top 14’s Try of the Season, as well as being nominated for World Rugby’s Player of the Year. Our Rugby family continues to grow 🏉 Welcome South Africa’s own, @Cheslin_Kolbe11! 🇿🇦 #RocFam pic.twitter.com/SdNoSmyTpK — Roc Nation Sports (@RocNationSports) July 15, 2020

Recognised for his strength, agility, power and speed, Roc Nation Sports will manage Kolbe’s career on and off the field.

No dream is too big for you. Excited for this next chapter with @RocNationSports 🙏 #RocFamily pic.twitter.com/3mjZBPovVm — cheslin kolbe (@Cheslin_Kolbe11) July 15, 2020

"Roc Nation Sports is honored to partner with Cheslin, one of world rugby's most exciting players, to help guide his career both on and off the field." Michael Yormark, President of Roc Nation Sports International.

Springbok captain Siya was the first of his team mates to the agency which is owned by rapper Jay-Z.

