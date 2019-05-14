Coenie Oosthuizen of the Sharks is set to make a move to the UK at the end of the Super Rugby season. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Coenie Oosthuizen is the latest Shark to sign for Manchester’s Sale Sharks, and with a number of Oosthuizen’s teammates already signed for UK clubs, it seems the Durban franchise is going to be seriously depleted next year. A host of other senior Sharks players are known to be in negotiations with overseas clubs as the usual post World Cup exodus strikes South African rugby.

Known to be on their way are Oosthuizen (Sale), Robert du Preez (Sale), Akker van der Merwe (Sale), Philip van der Walt (Newcastle), Jean-Luc du Preez (Sale), Dan du Preez (Sale) and Jacques Vermeulen (Exeter).

In that group are six front-line forwards that recently toured Australia and New Zealand, so the suggestion would be that the Sharks will be in rebuilding mode once more next season.

The 30-year old Oosthuizen, who can play both tighthead and loosehead, has signed a three-year contract, following former Cheetahs teammate Lood de Jager to Manchester.

Oosthuizen started his career with the Cheetahs, going on to make 129 appearances in all competitions for the Bloemfontein side, before moving to Durban to join the Sharks in 2016. He has 30 Super Rugby caps for the Sharks.

After a stand-out season in 2010 he was selected as part of the Springbok squad to tour Europe in November of the same year, but did not make his international test debut until June 9, 2012, starting against England in Durban. He has since gone on to win a total of 30 Test caps.

* The Sharks have a Super Rugby bye this week.

Thereafter they play the Lions at home.





Daily News

Like us on Facebook