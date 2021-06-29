Covid-19 causes suspension of all club and amateur rugby

CAPE TOWN - SA Rugby commended its 14 member unions for proactively halting all forms of club and amateur rugby in the wake of the current third wave of the Covid pandemic that has gripped South Africa. Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby, praised the unions, clubs and associations for the manner in which they united to help stop the spread of the virus.

“Even though the Government Gazette allows for club rugby to continue, all provincial unions have halted club and amateur rugby proactively and we are very grateful of this approach of safety first,” said Roux. “I want to compliment all the role players – including the administrators, coaches and players – for taking responsibility to halt club and amateur rugby due to the resurgence of Covid-19 in recent weeks. “Ultimately, the health, safety and wellbeing of our players, coaches, officials and others comes first. We will reassess the situation after 11 July, even though most of the club leagues have already been halted beyond that date.”