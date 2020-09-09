7 stars to watch closely when South Africa’s domestic rugby returns

CAPE TOWN - The mere fact that we’ll be seeing some South African action from next month is exciting all on its own given the rugby deficiency we’ve had to endure over the past few months. But just to spike that anticipation a little more, here are seven players – one from each team to participate in the domestic competition – to look forward to once we finally get back onto the field. STORMERS: WARRICK GELANT What can I say…the man has big – or rather slick and massively entertaining – shoes to fill. Following the departure of the talismanic Dillyn Leyds, the Loftus recruit is yet to make his Stormers/Western Province debut. While he is by no means a slacker when it comes to delivering the goods on attack (and from both boots), it’ll be good to see how he slots in down in the Mother City and if he can be an attacking catalyst here, a la Leyds. I can only imagine, though, that he won’t have too much trouble settling into one of SA’s most promising backlines. BULLS: JASON JENKINS

While he’s returning to Pretoria on a short-term loan, the towering lock can certainly add a lot to the Bulls’ forward operations during the domestic competition.

He’s a unit of a man and, considering that a good portion of SA’s premier locks are on the crocked list, he might just play with a little extra motivation.

LIONS: RABZ MAXWANE

He knows how to sniff out the whitewash, that we all know. But how he will go at the Lions after little time spent within the field of play in the last year after falling out of favour with the Cheetahs coaches remains to be seen.

The ability, however, nobody can say isn’t there. In his first full Pro14 season the speedster scored 14 tries to equal the record of former Scotland wing Tim Visser.

Should say enough, right?

Rabz Maxwane has moved from the Cheetahs to the Lions. Picture: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

SHARKS: MANIE LIBBOK

If you had to completely disregard all that balling ability, the pivot’s move to Durban alone makes him one to watch. Now, the list of opinions on Libbok’s time with the Bulls is probably not the shortest of scribbles (through no fault of his own), but one thing can be said with quite some confidence – if he’s going to make it anywhere, it’s going to be at the Sharks.

His debut is about as good as it gets when it comes to reasons to circle the kick-off date.

CHEETAHS: JUNIOR POKOMELA

Calling him ‘one to watch’ probably doesn’t do him a helluva lot of justice – we’ve seen what he can do. There’s obviously that defensive ability, but how about those big carries and audacious offloads from the tightest of spaces?

The talented back rower has physical presence, and he also has this little knack for manoeuvring space like a winger. Can we call him a rugby treat and look forward to seeing him go up against some SA opposition?

I certainly think so.

PUMAS: JEANDRE RUDOLPH

He’s what some would call a Varsity Cup legend, but will that be enough when he goes up against the big boys? He had a massive season in 2019 and properly showed his worth as a linking player when he wore the No 8 jumper.

When he put on the openside jersey he made no less of an impact as he made sure to show what a menace he can be come the collisions and the breakdown as well.

Rucks, beware.

The Pumas’ Jeandre Rudolph is a Varsity Cup legend. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

GRIQUAS: JOHAN MOMSEN

The former Maties captain will be keen to make his mark outside of Varsity rugby as well, and what platform and time will be better than after a dry spell on the rugby front?

The 2019 Western Province Club Player of the Year will play a big role for a Griquas side that’ll be eager to show that the SuperSport Challenge isn’t the only domain in which they can shine.

Should be reason enough for him to pull out all the stops.

@WynonaLouw