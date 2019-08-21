Kerron van Vuuren: We must simply control what we can and get the win at Loftus and let the rest fall into place. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – The Sharks are under no illusions as to what awaits them at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday when they are hosted by a Bulls side that needs to win and by a decent margin to prevent them from potentially finishing in the relegation spot. The Sharks themselves need to win to secure a semi-final spot, so the stakes are going to be high.

“They will be fired up, for sure,” said hooker Kerron van Vuuren. “We had a good chat about that in our leadership group. A wounded animal is a dangerous one ... the Bulls are a proud union and they will be desperate. It is vital that we have the right mindset to deal with what is coming from the Bulls. It is going to be a battle, so must sure we stick to our set plan.”

The Sharks indeed seem more comfortable with how they want to play after struggling initially in the Currie Cup. It understandably took the coaching staff a while to get the players to understand what is expected of them.

“We made it difficult for ourselves at the beginning by losing to Griquas and the Pumas, which meant we were in for a tough battle to recover, but we have,” Van Vuuren said. “The guys are in a good mental space. We know what we need to do to win games, we know how to get the job done.

“We must be realistic about our situation regarding the play-offs. We must simply control what we can and get the win at Loftus and let the rest fall into place.”

Kerron van Vuuren now looks like he has real feel for where he needs to be on the field. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

On a personal note, Van Vuuren is having a dream season after injuries and suspension ruled Akker van der Merwe and Chiliboy Ralepella out at the start of Super Rugby. The former Glenwood pupil got the bit between his teeth and has been going strong ever since.

“I have loved this year. It has been amazing being a Durban boy and getting to play hooker for the Sharks, having my family here to support me every week. I just want to keep on pushing and improving each week.”

The 24-year-old has grown hugely over the course of the year and he now looks like he has real feel for where he needs to be on the field.

“I think it comes with game time. I have gained a lot more confidence in my ability on the field and I have matured into the role and taken on more responsibility in the team, especially up front.

I am enjoying helping the guys hopefully win another Currie Cup.”





The Mercury

