Arno Botha captain as Bulls ring changes for Pumas clash

CAPE TOWN – Just four members of the Bulls starting XV that beat the Lions last Wednesday have been retained for Sunday’s Currie Cup clash against the Pumas in Mbombela.

But coach Jake White did spring a surprise by including first-choice halfback pair Ivan van Zyl and Morné Steyn for the dead-rubber encounter in Mpumalanga (4pm kickoff).

They are the only players in the side who can be regarded as certain starters in the semi-final against the Lions at Loftus Versfeld, which has been moved by a week to January 23 due to the outbreak of Covid-19 positive cases amongst all four teams – the Bulls, Sharks, Western Province and Lions.

The quartet that began in the 22-15 victory over the Lions in midweek and will start again on Sunday are right wing Jade Stighling, centre Marnus Potgieter, wing Stravino Jacobs and lock Jan Uys.

There is a mix of experienced squad players and Under-21 stars in a makeshift Bulls team that will just have to go through the motions to fulfil the Pumas fixture, as they will stay on top of the log regardless of the result.