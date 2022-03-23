Bismarck cops three-game ban, Bulls sign ex-Lions lock

Cape Town – Veteran hooker Bismarck du Plessis has finally been sanctioned for his act of foul play against Munster – but he will be available for the Bulls in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against the Dragons. The 37-year-old former Springbok No 2 was given a red card after lifting Munster No 8 Alex Kendellen and dropping him over his shoulder in the 70th minute of the Bulls’ 29-24 victory at Loftus Versfeld on March 12.

Du Plessis has not featured since while he awaited the outcome of his disciplinary hearing, and missed out on the Currie Cup match against the Sharks and a URC game against the Scarlets. He will now sit out Wednesday’s Currie Cup encounter against the Lions at Ellis Park (8pm kickoff), but can be picked for Saturday’s URC fixture against the Dragons at Loftus (7.15pm). ALSO READ: Unrepentant homophobe Israel Folau targets Rugby World Cup return with Tonga

According to the URC statement, Du Plessis was facing a six-week suspension initially. “The Judicial Officer overseeing the disciplinary process, Robert Mulligan (Scotland), determined that the player’s actions met the threshold of a red card and that the act of foul play warranted a sanction. “However, considering the player accepted that the act of foul play warranted a red card, previous record (one red card in his 374 previous professional games) and behaviour during the process entitled him to full (50 percent) mitigation.”

Meanwhile, the Pretoria side announced the signing of former Lions lock Ruan Vermaak this week on a three-year deal, from July 1. The 23-year-old former SA Under-20 player featured for the Johannesburg side up until 2020, and then joined Japanese club NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes, where ex-Lions mentor Johan Ackermann is the head coach.

🚨 NEW SIGNING ALERT 🚨



We are pleased to announce the signing of Ruan Vermaak 💪 A versatile Lock/Loose-Forward, Vermaak made a name for himself as an SA U20 star before joining the Emirates Lions and then plying his trade in Japan 💥



Welcome to Loftus, Ruan 🐃 pic.twitter.com/iicKh30Rhp — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) March 22, 2022 “We are excited to have a young, talented and versatile player like Ruan Vermaak joining our ranks as we continue to build and strengthen our squad,” Bulls director of rugby Jake White said. “We have no doubt that Ruan will add immense value to the team and the future of Bulls rugby. We are also confident that he will continue to grow to become one of the top rugby players in South Africa.”

Bulls forwards coach Russell Winter added that Vermaak is also able to operate as a loose forward. But with rumours abounding that second-rowers such as Walt Steenkamp, Janko Swanepoel and Sintu Manjezi could be leaving Loftus for overseas teams at the end of the season, Vermaak – at 2.01m and 118kg – is likely to play at lock primarily. “We have been watching him and his progression over the last couple of years. He was an outstanding player at the Lions, and we genuinely think he will be an asset to our squad,” Winter said.