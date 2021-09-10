Bismarck du Plessis bolsters Bulls ahead of United Rugby Championship

CAPE TOWN - Bismarck du Plessis will be reunited with Jake White after he officially joined the Bulls on Friday. The 37-year-old Springbok hooker, who left French club Montpellier at the end of the last Top 14 season a few months ago, will play a vital role for the Pretoria side on and off the field.

His knowledge of European conditions after six years in France will be valuable for the Bulls as they begin their journey in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on September 25 against Leinster in Dublin. A LEGEND is coming to Loftus 😮 Welcome Bismarck du Plessis 🔥🐃



More on the signing, here: https://t.co/GIP1k1o751#TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/8lpJIWxQkj — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) September 10, 2021 Du Plessis, who played the last of his 79 Bok Tests in the 2015 Rugby World Cup third-place playoff against Argentina in London, will also be expected to provide mentorship to the quartet of young hookers at the Bulls – Johan Grobbelaar, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Schalk Erasmus and Joe van Zyl. “We are really pleased to have secured Bismarck’s signature,” White said on Friday.

ALSO READ: Jake White on ‘buying’ success: A lot of players want to play for the Bulls “Bismarck is the calibre of player we want here at Loftus – somebody who has a lot to offer on the field of play, and also vast experience that he can impart on the youngsters. “There is no doubt that guys like Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Joe van Zyl, Johan Grobbelaar and Schalk Erasmus will gain plenty from his presence.”