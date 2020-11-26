Blue Bulls at Newlands ... No better way to start the Currie Cup for WP
CAPE TOWN - Siya Kolisi will captain Western Province in their Currie Cup-opener against the Bulls at Newlands on Saturday (kick-off 7pm).
The Springbok captain returns from injury and will slot right back into his leadership role and his position in the loose trio at openside flank, while wing Seabelo Senatla will also make his comeback in the North-South clash.
Fullback Warrick Gelant and wing Angelo Davids will both make their Western Province debut, while prop Ali Vermaak and loose forward Jaco Coetzee are set to make their return from injury from the replacements bench. Should Vermaak take to the field, it will be his first appearance since 2018.
Province head coach John Dobson said that they are excited to get their Currie Cup campaign underway.
“We cannot think of a better way to start this competition than against the Bulls at Newlands.
“We are happy to welcome some key players back from injury and will be going all-out to make a positive start in the Western Province jersey,” he said.
Here is your DHL WP team that will take on Vodacom Bulls in their Carling Currie Cup opener at DHL Newlands on Saturday. #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/oyWnzia690— WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) November 26, 2020
Western Province team
15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Angelo Davids, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Salmaaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff.
Bench (from): 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Kwenzo Blose, 19 Neethling Fouche, 20 David Meihuizen, 21 Chris van Zyl, 22 Jaco Coetzee, 23 Marcel Theunissen, 24 Godlen Masimla, 25 Tim Swiel, 26 Ruhan Nel.
@WynonaLouw