Bok centre Juan de Jongh returns to WP side for Bulls showdown

Cape Town – Former captain Juan de Jongh will make a welcome return to the Western Province side for Wednesday’s Currie Cup clash against the Bulls in Pretoria. De Jongh has been sidelined for a while by an ankle injury, but is back at No 13 and will provide much-needed experience for the struggling Province side at Loftus Versfeld (8pm kickoff).

The 33-year-old Springbok midfielder will provide the direction that has been missing from a talented WP backline that have battled on defence especially, which was one of the major issues in their 37-11 defeat to the Pumas at Cape Town Stadium a few weeks ago. Further reinforcements from coach Jerome Paarwater on Tuesday sees Tim Swiel at No 10 in place of Kade Wolhuter, who drops to the bench, while tighthead prop Sazi Sandi bolsters the front row and Lee-Marvin Mazibuko makes way. ALSO READ: I don’t see Stormers jibe backfiring when dust settles after Bulls URC clash

There is also a new face among the replacements in the shape of Junior Springbok scrumhalf Bobby Alexander. WP have recorded just a single victory in six matches, but hope to turn things around against the rampant Bulls. “It is very helpful to have the same combinations in place, especially with a player of Juan’s experience coming in as well,” Paarwater said on Tuesday.

“We will give it a full go up at Loftus, and the players are looking forward to the challenge.”

Western Province team: 15 Tristan Leyds 14 Sergeal Petersen 13 Juan de Jongh 12 Cornel Smit 11 Angelo Davids 10 Tim Swiel 9 Godlen Masimla 8 Keke Morabe 7 Marcel Theunissen 6 Nama Xaba (captain) 5 Connor Evans 4 Ben-Jason Dixon 3 Sazi Sandi 2 JJ Kotze 1 Kwenzo Blose. Replacements: 16 Lukhanyo Vokozela 17 Leon Lyons 18 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko 19 Simon Miller 20 Jarrod Taylor 21 Bobby Alexander 22 Kade Wolhuter 23 Mnombo Zwelendaba. @ashfakmohamed