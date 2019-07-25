Marco van Staden has returned to the Bull after spending time with the Springboks. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

PRETORIA – Loose forward Marco van Staden, who was released from the Springbok squad, will line up for the Blue Bulls in Friday’s Currie Cup clash against the Pumas at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit. In addition to Van Staden, Blue Bulls coach Pote Human has made one other change to his team, with Marnitz Boshoff replacing Manie Libbok at flyhalf.

The Blue Bulls lost to the Free State Cheetahs last weekend and Human is demanding improvement from his side.

“We are in trouble with no wins after two rounds, but so are the Pumas,” said the Blue Bulls coach.

“We were outplayed in both our defeats and, given that the match is on their home turf, the Pumas must be favourites.

“I know it is very early in the competition, but the reality is that another defeat could be a killer-blow for our chances to win the Currie Cup in 2019.

“We need to play with the urgency brought about by that reality and make sure we get our campaign back on track.”

Blue Bulls team: 15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Dylan Sage, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Marnitz Boshoff, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Tim Agaba , 7 Marco van Staden, 6 Ruan Steenkamp (c), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Simphiwe Matanzima

Replacements: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 18 Conraad van Vuuren, 19 Adre Smith, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Andre Warner, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Jade Stighling

African News Agency (ANA)