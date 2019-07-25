Dillyn Leyds makes a return for WP after he was away with the Springboks. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Springboks Dillyn Leyds and Sikhumbuzo Notshe come into the starting line-up among five changes for Western Province in their Currie Cup encounter with the Golden Lions at Newlands on Saturday. Western Province will be looking for their second win at Newlands this season in their clash with the Johannesburg side, which kicks off at 17h15 on Saturday.

Leyds will start at fullback, with SP Marais shifting to the left-wing.

Edwill van der Merwe will be among the replacements, along with Sergeal Petersen, who is making his return from injury.

There is also an all-new halfback pairing of Paul de Wet and Josh Stander, while in the forward pack Notshe is at No8 and tighthead prop Carlu Sadie makes his first start of the season.

Western Province head coach John Dobson said that his team is looking forward to playing at Newlands again.

“Last time out at home we got some fantastic support, so we want to reward our fans with a performance they can be proud of.

“We have been boosted by the inclusion of some quality players, but that will mean little if we cannot deliver an accurate display as a team,” he said.

Western Province team: 15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 SP Marais, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 JD Schickerling, 6 Ernst van Rhyn, 5 Chris van Zyl (captain), 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Corne Fourie

Replacements: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 David Meihuizen, 20 Jaco Coetzee, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Edwill van der Merwe, 23 Sergeal Petersen

