Bulls' David Kriel ready to face the Sharks in Wednesday’s Currie Cup clash

Johannesburg — “I can’t pick between the two,” said David Kriel when asked about his favourite achievement at the Bulls these past couple of years, “but it will probably be winning the Currie Cup.” “It was an awesome feeling,” Kriel continued, “and still, to this day, I can’t believe that we won two in a row … I really can’t explain it …”

The utility-back’s words are a timely reminder that although the Currie Cup has seemingly been relegated to the background this season, playing second-fiddle to the United Rugby Championship (URC), it still holds an important and special place in the hearts and minds of the players. For the defending champions, it has become even more important that they continue to do well in SA’s premier domestic competition, as it not only acts as a proving ground for head coach Jake White, but also helps the union build momentum and experience within its ranks as they endeavour to challenge for silverware elsewhere. After successfully negating a tricky Munster challenge this past weekend in the URC, the Bulls turn their attention to an equally tricky clash against the second-placed Sharks in the Currie Cup on Wednesday at Loftus Versfeld (kick-off 8pm).

It has been made all the more risky due to the fact that on Friday, the Bulls must bounce back into URC action when they face Scarlets, also at home. Nevertheless, there have been a clutch of morale-boosting victories in both tournaments in recent weeks, and so armed with this newfangled positivity, the Bulls are well placed to make a charge in both competitions. Kriel has not been a part of those recent developments, however. He last featured for the Bulls in their defeat in a URC encounter against the self-same opposition they face mid-week in Febraury; and although he could be forgiven for expressing frustration at this fact, the 23-year-old instead remained positive, revealing his commitment to that greater Bulls cause.

And while it is true that Kurt-Lee Arendse has been preferred in the No 15 jersey recently, the down-to-earth Kriel has no real issues with this policy. He also has the perfect opportunity this week, if selected, to showcase his wares and push for a return to URC action. Said Kriel: “We have a team philosophy before every game that ‘W.I.N’ stands for ‘what is needed,’ and the coach selects Kurt-Lee Arendse because that is what is needed. “With all due respect, (Arnedse) is playing helluva rugby at the moment, so all credit to him. The team is doing well, so I couldn’t be happier.

“(The Sharks) is a massive game, especially in the Currie Cup. The past two season this was the final for us against the Sharks, so it is a big rivalry coming up. I think the whole squad is quite excited and keen to show what they can produce on the field. Kriel is expected to be in the starting XV against the Sharks, and could find himself playing next to his brother Richard in the backline. While White has certainly stuck to the W.I.N mantra and has chopped and changed his matchday squad as he sees fit, vowing to play his strongest side possible, that approach might not be possible this week with that short turnaround between matches.

