The Bulls lost 43-27 to the Cheetahs. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

The Cheetahs got their Currie Cup campaign off to a winning start with a resounding 43-27 win over the Blue Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Friday evening. It would be quite a leap to suggest the PRO14 competition where the Cheetahs play their rugby while the rest of the country’s top sides feature in the Super Rugby competition.

One thing is sure; the Cheetahs were the better team on the night scoring six tries to the five by a flatfooted Blue Bulls team. Two late tries flattered the home side despite their kickers missing four conversion attempts.

The Pretoria side will have to find the mojo that served to so well during their Super Rugby campaign or kiss any chances of a Currie Cup playoff goodbye.

The Blue Bulls were outmuscled in the scrums by a beastly Cheetahs pack of forwards that had their number in nearly every aspect of the game.

Blue Bulls coach Pote Human cautioned against a repeat of their Currie Cup opener against Western Province where their set-piece was a glaring weakness.

But the Cheetahs were full of value scoring three first-half tries with outside centre Bernhard Janse van Rensburg going over for a brace with number eight Henco Venter opening their account.

Blue Bulls captain Ruan Steenkamp pulled one back for the home side shortly before the half-time break with the Cheetahs holding a 22-12 lead going into the recess.

The opening minutes of the second half was void of anything to write about before Cheetahs fullback Louis Fouche found his way over the whitewash scoring next to the left upright.

Blue Bulls winger Rosko Specman scored another sparking try chipping the ball ahead collecting it shortly before the line.

The Cheetahs added two more tries courtesy of Jasper Wiese and Darren Adonis to go well clear of the hosts leading 43-17.

Two late inconsequential tries at the death to Johan Grobbelaar and Conraad van Vuuren gave the Blue Bulls a much-needed bonus point.

Scorers:

Blue Bulls: Tries: Cornal Hendricks, Ruan Steenkamp, Rosko Specman, Johan Grobbelaar, Conraad van Vuuren. Conversion: Manie Libbok.

Cheetahs: Tries: Henco Venter, Benhard Janse van Rensburg (2), Louis Fouche, Jasper Wiese, Darren Adonis. Conversions: Tian Schoeman (5) Penalty: Schoeman





IOL Sport