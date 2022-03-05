Bulls must get mindset right for Griquas, says Gert Smal

Cape Town - Did the Bulls make the right decision to use many of their United Rugby Championship starters in today’s Currie Cup clash against Griquas in Kimberley (2.30pm kick-off)? While coach Gert Smal tried to explain yesterday that the home side’s exploits so far this season necessitated the strong Bulls team, it is a massive risk nevertheless.

Story continues below Advertisment

Many of these players travelled to Italy last week to take on Zebre in Parma, and while the Bulls won 45-7, they had to fly back to South Africa over the weekend. The likes of captain Marcell Coetzee, centre Cornal Hendricks, flyhalf Chris Smith, scrumhalf Embrose Papier, flank Arno Botha and lock Walt Steenkamp may have been looking forward to a deserved rest. Instead, they will have to make their way to Kimberley for this contest against Griquas.

They would have been thinking about the URC encounter with Munster at Loftus Versfeld on March 12 as well. It may have served the Bulls better in the long run if they had instead blooded more of their URC reserves in the starting side against Griquas, such as Lizo Gqoboka, Schalk Erasmus, WJ Steenkamp, Keagan Johannes and Juan Mostert. But the defending champions are prioritising their short-term goal, and that is to beat Griquas, having lost their previous Currie Cup game 38-25 to the Cheetahs at Loftus Versfeld.

Story continues below Advertisment

“We never underestimate Griquas. I’ve been there a couple of times, and it can be really difficult if you’re not prepared and you underestimate them,” Smal said yesterday. “As people say, Griquas are the giant-killers – we are well prepared and ready for what will be thrown at us. A win is absolutely important … that is why we selected that team.” Two new talents to look out for in the Bulls side are reserve tighthead prop Kowie Roos and flyhalf Juan Mostert, a former SA Schools star.

Story continues below Advertisment

Teams for Kimberley Bulls: 15 Kurt-Lee Arendse 14 Canan Moodie 13 Stedman Gans 12 Cornal Hendricks 11 Richard Kriel 10 Chris Smith 9 Embrose Papier 8 Muller Uys 7 Arno Botha 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain) 5 Janko Swanepoel 4 Walt Steenkamp 3 Robert Hunt 2 Bismarck du Plessis 1 Simphiwe Matanzima. Bench: 16 Schalk Erasmus 17 Lizo Gqoboka 18 Kowie Roos 19 Reinhardt Ludwig 20 WJ Steenkamp 21 Keagan Johannes 22 Juan Mostert 23 Lionel Mapoe.

Story continues below Advertisment