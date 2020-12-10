Bulls pick U21 wing Marnus Potgieter to face Sharks

CAPE TOWN - Jake White has called in all the heavy artillery to take on the Sharks, although there is a first start for young wing Marnus Potgieter in Saturday’s Currie Cup clash in Durban (7pm kickoff).

White resisted the temptation to mix and match his squad of 23, and reverted to his usual first-choice line-up to take on a strong Sharks side that have welcomed back Springboks Lukhanyo Am and Sbu Nkosi.

The Bulls boss said that Travis Ismaiel has had surgery on a shoulder and will be out for a few weeks, which has created the opening for Potgieter to come through from the Under-21 side.

Another young wing, Stravino Jacobs, can count himself unlucky as he was the top try-scorer in the Under-21 national championship with seven touchdowns this season.

But for the rest, the former Bok coach has picked his best team. Loosehead prop Jacques van Rooyen is back from a one-week suspension and takes over from Gerhard Steenekamp, while Ruan Nortje will wear the No 5 jersey again, with Walt Steenkamp shifting to No 4 in place of Sintu Manjezi.