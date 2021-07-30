Bulls top Currie Cup log after bonus point win over Western Province

CAPE TOWN – The Bulls produced a bonus-point victory over a 14-man Western Province side in their Currie Cup encounter at Newlands on Friday. The Bulls went top of the log with the win over their rivals.

The hosts were first on the scoreboard after Johan du Toit burst through the defence and offloaded to Paul de Wet, who finished things off and ran in the first try of the game. Flyhalf Tim Swiel converted the try (7-0). The Bulls hit back almost immediately with a try of their own through Richard Kriel. Johan Goosen added the conversion to level the scores. Swiel connected a penalty in the opening quarter to put Province back in the lead (10-7), but a try by Johan Grobbelaar returned the lead to the visitors (10-14).

With five minutes to go before half time, Scarra Ntubeni was red-carded for a high tackle, and a penalty conversion by each side before the break took the score to 13-17. While Province managed to do well in terms of possession and territory in the second half, it was always going to be hard to compete being one man down. Zak Burger extended the Bulls lead when he went over for a converted try (13-24), and a try to Cornal Hendricks later on, plus another penalty kick from Goosen, sealed the deal for the Bulls (13-34).