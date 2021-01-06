Cancelled WP-Sharks Currie Cup clash a draw after positive Covid-19 tests

CAP TOWN - The final-round Currie Cup match between Western Province and the Sharks, which was scheduled for Newlands on Saturday, has been cancelled in line with Covid-19 protocols.

The decision was taken on Wednesday following a number of positive Covid-19 tests in the Sharks camp.

As a result of the cancellation of the match, the encounter will be declared a draw and the teams will each receive two log points.

The other two Currie Cup matches scheduled for this weekend – between Griquas and the Cheetahs in Kimberley on Saturday (4.30), and the Pumas against the Bulls in Nelspruit on Sunday (4pm) – are unaffected.

The cancellation of the match means Western Province – currently in second place on the standings with 35 points behind the Bulls who also have 35 points, but boast a superior points’ difference – will finish the pool stage of the competition on 37 points, and the Sharks will move up to third place, also on 35 points.