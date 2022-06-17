Cheetahs Gideon van der Merwe passed fit for Currie Cup semi-final against Pumas

Van der Merwe’s tenacious work at the breakdown will be invaluable against the feisty men from Nelspruit. Andisa Ntsila will provide loose forward cover on the bench.

Durban — Key Cheetahs forward Gideon van der Merwe has been passed fit to resume in his No 6 jersey for Saturday’s Currie Cup semi-final against the Pumas in Bloemfontein (2pm).

In a big boost for the Cheetahs, flyhalf Reinhardt Fortuin returns from injury and could play an important role off the bench.

“We want to be disciplined tomorrow and the team will be focused on that,” said veteran captain Ruan Pienaar. “We are all excited. You don’t always get the opportunity to play in a Currie Cup semi-final. It is a big game for both teams. I’m sure it will be a great game.”

“We have a lot of players getting their first experience of Currie Cup semi-final and I think we just want to stick to our DNA and the way we play. Just do everything five or ten percent better than what we’ve done throughout the season. Hopefully, it will be enough to take us through to next week and a home final.”