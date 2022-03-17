Cheetahs’ Rosko Specman says he is ’ok’ after knock against WP

Johannesburg - Rosko Specman’s bell was thoroughly rung during the Free State Cheetahs 24-17 victory over the Western Province, but fans and supporters will be happy to note that the utility-back reported back positively on Thursday morning. "Spec-magic" received a sickening knock to the head just before the 70th minute mark in an attempt to tackle WP’s Angelo Davids, and was knocked down in the fencing response as a result, as play continued around him.

But, thankfully, the Cheetahs’ Specman posted a pic of himself with the thumbs-up, revealing he was in good health after the incident on social media, typing: “12 years of rugby and suffered my 1st concussion last night. Thank you to everyone for their messages. The boy is okay. I'll be taking it slow for a bit. “@angelo_davids12 definitely had my number last night (Wednesday), but that’s the nature of the game … it’s all love!” 12 years of rugby and suffered my 1st concussion last night. Thank you to everyone for their msgs. The boy is okay. I’ll be taking it slow for a bit.



@angelo_davids12 definitely had my number last night, but that’s the nature of the game… it’s all love! pic.twitter.com/5pr66eR4au — Rosko Specman (@speckmagic11) March 17, 2022 As positive as Sepcman was in his message, there must be some concern and also a negative review regarding the prolonged time it took to replace the 32-year-old.

Upon initial contact, the match should have been halted. ALSO READ: Bulls’ attacking style pays off in the rain to end Sharks’ unbeaten run Instead, referee Morne Fereira and his fellow match officials, who have farily been criticised for their non-action, allowed the encounter to continue. It saw Specman on the field of play for at least another three minutes after being KO’d, while play shifted from one side of the field to the other. Specman even attempted what could have been a dangerous second tackle on wobbly feet after the initial contact.

The entire play resulted in Davids scoring a try, and Specman only leaving the field thereafter. There should certainly be a review by SA Rugby concerning the incident to ensure that it does not happen again in future and that the match officials and medical staff act with a greater sense of urgency in the event when it does. @FreemanZAR