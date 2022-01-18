Coach Jerome Paarwater freshens up Western Province pack for Bulls match

Cape Town - Western Province head coach Jerome Paarwater has made three changes to his pack for their Currie Cup meeting with the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday (kick-off 8pm). Province got their Currie Cup campaign off to a strong start under Paarwater when they put up a strong attacking display to score seven tries and down the Lions 48-36.

While the backline remains the same, Marcel Theunissen will start at blindside flank in one of the three changes up front. Skipper Nama Xaba and Keke Morabe, who makes his first start at No 8, will complete the loose trio while Simon Miller shifts to the second row. Experienced prop Ali Vermaak makes his return from injury on the bench, while tighthead prop Corne Weilbach, hooker Jacques Goosen and loose forwards Jarrod Taylor and Roelof Smit (currently on trial) are all in line to make their senior Western Province debuts should they take the field. Paarwater said that his team is determined to back-up their opening win with an improved performance in this midweek clash.

"It has been a very short turnaround between games, but our combinations should be a little more settled, so hopefully we will see more cohesion. "We have managed to keep some continuity in selection and the players are all keen to reward the fans who come out to support us with some good rugby," he said.

Your DHL WP team that will face the Vodacom Bulls in a Carling Currie Cup North-South showdown on Wednesday. Tickets still available from @TicketProSA #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers



🔵⚪️ v 🐂

📆 Wednesday, January 19

⏰ 20h00

🏟️ DHL Stadium

🎟️https://t.co/nRSFhhZUWZ pic.twitter.com/wgiUjlrUeG — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) January 18, 2022 Western Province team: 15 Tristan Leyds 14 Angelo Davids 13 Leolin Zas 12 Cornel Smit 11 Paschal Ekeji 10 Tim Swiel 9 Thomas Bursey 8 Keke Morabe 7 Marcel Theunissen 6 Nama Xaba (captain) 5 Simon Miller 4 Connor Evans 3 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko 2 Chad Solomon 1 Kwenzo Blose. Bench: 16 Jacques Goosen 17 Ali Vermaak 18 Corne Weilbach 19 Jarrod Taylor 20 Roelof Smit 21 Godlen Masimla 22 Chris Schreuder 23 Mnombo Zwelendaba.