Currie Cup clash between Cheetahs and Bulls cancelled due to positive Covid tests

The Cheetahs informed SA Rugby on Tuesday that they would be unable to fulfil their matchday obligation after a handful of their players, specifically in their front-row, have returned tests that indicate coronavirus infection. As such, the Bloemfontein-based team will not be able to field a complete team, or organise adequate cover in time to replace their isolated players.

The Currie Cup encounter between the Cheetahs and Bulls in Bloemfontein, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, has been cancelled due to positive Covid-19 tests.

The Bulls will be awarded four points, as dictated by the tournament rules and the result will be logged as a 0-0 tie.

The cancellation of the match results in the Bulls leap-frogging the Western Province and the Pumas into first place in the standings with 10 points. The Cheetahs, meanwhile, remain bottom of the log after two matches, which includes their 31-10 loss to neighbours Griquas this past weekend.

The Cheetahs' next match is against the Pumas next week Friday, while the Bulls will now shift their focus in preparation of the British and Irish Lions tour match, who they will also face next weekend. That match is scheduled to be played at Loftus Versveld on Saturday, but with Gauteng the epicentre of the coronavirus third wave, it is possible that that match will be moved to the Western Cape.