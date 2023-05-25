Currie Cup starting to heat up as teams jostle for log positions

Johannesburg — While the Sharks will look to continue their rapid ascension up the Currie Cup ladder on Friday, there is no doubt that the match to be played down in Cape Town will have the most significant consequences on the tournament this weekend. In what is expected to be cold and slippery conditions, Western Province will host the Lions, who will be desperate to walk away with the spoils. A loss, and perhaps even a draw, will spell doom and see the Joburgers' hopes of progressing to the play-offs evaporate.

Currently, the Lions are seventh in the standings on 26 points. With three games remaining in the regular season, they can collect a maximum of 15 points to tally 41 points. They are one point behind the Blue Bulls, who narrowly defeated them this past weekend; two points behind the Griquas, who travel to the no doubt peeved Free State Cheetahs on Saturday; and five points behind Province. The defending champions, the Pumas, who host the Bulls – also on Saturday – currently have 35 points. Beyond them, are the resurgent Sharks and undulating Cheetahs in second and first, respectively, both on 38 points and separated only by points difference. The Lions, once again, find themselves in a position where they cannot afford to make one mistake. On paper, at least, Lions coach Mzwakhe Nkosi understands the assignment.

The matchday 23 that he selected on Thursday is once again packed with the union’s first choice players. Marius Louw, who had an excellent United Rugby Championship (URC) season, returns to the starting XV as captain to lead the charge in a must win clash. Nkosi has made slight tweaks here and there, such as moving Ruan Venter back into the No 7 jersey, and rotating Young Turk Rhynardt Rijinsburger onto the bench for the vastly experienced Ruan Dreyer at loose-head. WP might not have their franchise players available for the encounter — they are playing for the Stormers in the URC final against Munster on Saturday — but they do have belief, confidence and momentum after overcoming the Pumas recently.

If the Lions are complacent at any point, or allow a WP side strengthened by the selection of hooker Scarra Ntubeni and centre Juan de Jongh any leeway, they will return home beaten and most likely knocked out of the Currie Cup. The Sharks, meanwhile, are the in-form team in the tournament and travel to Welkom looking for a sixth straight victory against bottom of the log Griffons in the early match Friday afternoon (kick-off 3pm). Head coach Joey Mongalo has largely kept the matchday 23 that subdued the Cheetahs 35-23 last weekend, intact. He has introduced some impressive firepower, however, as Rohan Janse van Rensberg will start at inside-centre against the Purple People Eaters.

Mongalo has also reinforced his bench with the likes of Ntuthuko Mchunu, Vincent Tshituka and Sikhumbuzo Notshe. The continued faith in what could be considered the union’s fringe-players, however, is a clear indication that the coach has found his winning formula through consistent selections, and is more than willing to stick to the players that have turned this campaign into potentially something special. Teams for Friday’s Currie Cup matches WP v Lions

Athlone Stadium, Cape Town @ 5pm WP starting XV: 15 Luke Burger, 14 Mnombo Zwelendaba, 13 Juan de Jongh, 12 Cornel Smit, 11 Tom Nel, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis (capt), 9 Godlen Masimla; 8 Louw Nel, 7 Jarrod Taylor, 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 Connor Evans, 4 Adre Smith, 3 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Kwenzo Blose; Replacements: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Leon Lyons, 18 Corne Weilbach, 19 George van der Westhuizen, 20 Chad Solomon, 21 Thomas Bursey, 22 Jurie Matthee, 23 Lloyd Koster Lions starting XV: 15 Quan Horn, 14 Boldwin Hansen, 13 Rynhardt Jonker, 12 Marius Louw (capt), 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Gianni Lombard, 9 Sanele Nohamba; 8 Francke Horn, 7 Ruan Venter, 6 JC Pretorius, 5 Darrien Landsberg, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 2 PJ Botha, 1 Ruan Dreyer; Replacements: 16 Morne Brandon, 17 Rhynardt Rijnsburger, 18 Ruan Smith, 19 Raynard Roets, 20 Ruhan Straeuli, 21 Morne van den Berg, 22 Andries Coetzee, 23 Tyler Bocks

Griffons v Sharks North West Stadium, Welkom @ 3pm Griffons: TBC