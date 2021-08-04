Curwin Bosch to start at fullback for Sharks, Lionel Cronje is at flyhalf for Bulls clash
DURBAN - SHARKS coach Sean Everitt has taken the unusual step of picking Curwin Bosch at fullback for Friday night’s Currie Cup clash with the Bulls in Durban, and is entrusting the flyhalf duties to veteran Lionel Cronje, who has recently returned to the Sharks after a number of seasons in Japan.
Bosch has plenty of experience at fullback, the position he mostly occupied when Robert du Preez coached the Sharks. When Everitt took over from Du Preez midway through 2019, he moved Bosch to his favoured position of flyhalf but now the 24-year-old has gone full circle and is back at No 15.
Cronje impressed in the No 10 jersey in the second match the Sharks played against the British and Irish Lions last month.
With scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse called up to the Springboks, Everitt has chosen Grant Williams to partner Cronje.
Among the forwards, Khutha Mchunu comes in for Lourens Adriaanse at loosehead prop, and flanks Dylan Richardson, and Henco Venter replace James Venter and Mpilo Gumede.
Just eight points separate the top four sides – the Bulls, Sharks, Griquas and Pumas – creating congestion on the log and plenty to play for in the second week of the second round.
Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch 14 Yaw Penxe 13 Werner Kok 12 Murray Koster 11 Thaakir Abrahams 10 Lionel Cronje 9 Grant Williams 8 Phepsi Buthelezi (capt) 7 Henco Venter 6 Dylan Richardson 5 Reniel Hugo 4 Leroux Roets 3 Khutha Mchunu 2 Kerron van Vuuren 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu.
Subs: Khwezi Mona, Lourens Adriaanse, Thembelani Bholi, James Venter, Mpilo Gumede, Sanele Nohamba, Jeremy Ward, Anthony Volmink
