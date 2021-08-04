Curwin Bosch to start at fullback for Sharks, Lionel Cronje is at flyhalf for Bulls clash

DURBAN - SHARKS coach Sean Everitt has taken the unusual step of picking Curwin Bosch at fullback for Friday night’s Currie Cup clash with the Bulls in Durban, and is entrusting the flyhalf duties to veteran Lionel Cronje, who has recently returned to the Sharks after a number of seasons in Japan.

Bosch has plenty of experience at fullback, the position he mostly occupied when Robert du Preez coached the Sharks. When Everitt took over from Du Preez midway through 2019, he moved Bosch to his favoured position of flyhalf but now the 24-year-old has gone full circle and is back at No 15.