Damian Willemse starts at fullback as Western Province gear up for Lions

CAPE TOWN - Damian Willemse will start at fullback in one of three changes for Western Province for their Currie Cup match against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday (kickoff 7pm).

While the starting pack remains unchanged, there are three changes and two positional switches in the backline for the Round 2 clash.

Willemse shifts to fullback to take the place of the injured Warrick Gelant, who will be out for six to eight months with the knee-ligament tear he sustained in their opener against the Bulls at Newlands.

Tim Swiel, who has come off the bench to provide cover at flyhalf since rugby returned, will start at No 10 this weekend and form the halfback pairing with Godlen Masimla, who rotates with Springbok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies.

There’s also some change in midfield, with Ruhan Nel starting at outside centre alongside Dan du Plessis, who moves to No 12. Rikus Pretorius, who has been the starting inside centre for the Cape side this domestic season, moves to the bench.