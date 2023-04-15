Landsberg and Jonker were also selected on the bench for the Emirates Lions’ United Rugby Championship clash against Leinster today, but will run out in the No 5 and No 13 jumpers, respectively, at Emirates Airline Park against the Kimberley-based side (kick-off 4pm) as well.

Johannesburg – Darrien Landsberg and Rynhardt Jonker will stand in to do double duty tomorrow afternoon after Fidelity ADT Lions coach Mzwakhe Nkosi named the duo in his starting line-up to face the Griquas in their Currie Cup clash.

The Pride can also look forward to the introduction of former Blitzboks superstar JC Pretorius, who will make his first Currie Cup appearance of the season for the Joburgers off the bench, as the Lions look to bounce back from a drubbing at the hands of the Free State Cheetahs last weekend.

Nkosi has made several changes to the side that lost 52-15 against the trend-setting Cheetahs, with Pieter Jansen van Vuuren slotting in as second-row partner to Landsberg. A new look loose-trio will also take the field with Renzo du Plessis, Jarrod Cairns and Cal Smith preferred instead of Sibusiso Sangweni, PJ Steenkamp and Ruhan Straeuli.

Jonker, meanwhile, will combine in a new midfield pairing alongside KES old boy and inside-centre Bronson Mills.