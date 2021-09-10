Evan Roos comits to Western Province until at least 2025

CAPE TOWN – Form loose forward Evan Roos has signed a contract extension with Western Province Professional Rugby (WPPR) that will keep him with the Stormers and Western Province until at least 2025. The 21-year-old has been the best-performing player for the Stormers and Province since arriving in Cape Town from Durban earlier this year.

Stormers head coach John Dobson said they are excited to see Roos grow. “We are delighted to have a player of Evan’s quality on our books for at least the next four years. There is no doubt that he has made massive strides since joining us and we are excited to see how much better he can get within our system in the years to come,” he said. Chairman Ebrahim Rasool added: “Evan has thrived in our system this year. This extension is part of our growth and consolidation strategy. There will be others in the period ahead as we further implement our Vision 2023, which we announced some time ago.

“We are also looking forward to confirming a few additions which will strengthen our squad next week ahead of the United Rugby Championship,” he said. Roos said that it made sense for him to commit to WPPR given how he has grown in the environment both on and off the field this year. “I really feel at home here and I am looking forward to the next four years, working with the coaches and players that we have here to achieve greater things.