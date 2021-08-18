Evan Roos stars as WP pick up bonus point after impressive victory over Lions

CAPE TOWN – Western Province No 8 Evan Roos put in another standout performance to help the hosts to a 35-13 Currie Cup win at Newlands on Wednesday night. This fixture was an important one for Province as the race to the play-offs and a top-four spot intensifies.

Playing in what could possibly be called their final outing at Newlands, Province kept the Lions scoreless in the second half in Cape Town. The hosts scored four tries to one after only three points separated the two sides at the break (16-13). Province looked the stronger side in the opening half and they wouldn’t be blamed for expecting more as they constantly looked threatening with ball in hand.

Scrumhalf Godlen Masimla ran in the opening try after Tim Swiel and Jordan Hendrikse exchanged shots at goal. EW Viljoen levelled things out in terms of tries when he sniped through WP’s defence, but Roos ultimately shined as he continued his superb run with the Cape side in a Man of the Match performance. Swiel gave his side a narrow lead before half time, and Roos’ brace out John Dobson’s side in a commanding position as they went into the third quarter.

The hosts dealt the final blow in the 79th minute when Andre-Hugo Venter went over. Province’s win sees them move up to third place on the log. Point scorers:

Western Province: 35 – Tries: Evan Roos (2), Godlen Masimla, Andre-Hugo Venter, Conversions: Tim Swiel (3), Penalties: Swiel (3). Lions: 13 – Try: EW Viljoen Conversion: Jordan Hendriks, Penalties: Hendrikse (2). @WynonaLouw