Expect a cat-fight of note when the Lions and Cheetahs clash in Bloemfontein

JOHANNESBURG - There will be some big units running into each other in the midfield when the Free State Cheetahs and Xerox Lions face each other in their Carling Currie Cup round 3 encounter this weekend.

In the right corner, wearing the orange of the Cheetahs and weighing in at around 110kg, double world cup winner, the man with the massive boot, Frans Steyn will line up against the equally impressive specimen that is Dan Kriel in the red and white hooped jersey of the Johannesburg- based outfit.

Kriel is no Lilliputian when compared to Steyn, himself tipping the scales at an impressive 100kg-plus. The inclusion of the inside-centre in the matchup against the Free State is due to the in-form Burger Odendaal suffering from a tight calf, with Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen opting a risk-free approach in his selection. In comparison, the relative light-weight Manuel Rass, all 90kg of him, will act as cover on the bench.

Scrumhalf Andre Warner will also make his first appearance for the Lions this season, replacing Ross Cronje, while the busy-body that is Morne van den Berg will remain on the bench. This, Van Rooyen explained, was due to the team's rotation policy. So too will the side welcome Jannie du Plessis back at loose-head as he replaces Ruan Dreyer, who had a tough and unenviable task of subduing a Springbok-laden Western Province front-row last week.

Also read: Van Rooyen has the tools to beat Cheetahs