EP Rugby Union president André Rademan (right) announced the appointment of Chumani Booi (centre) as the new head coach in PE on Tuesday. Photo: Thando Manana

In a giant step forward for transformation, former Stormers wing Chumani Booi has been appointed as the new head coach of Eastern Province. Booi becomes one of the few black Africans to be put in charge of a provincial team in South African rugby.

The 39-year-old, who hails from Whittlesea in the Eastern Cape, first made his name with Border in the early 2000s, before playing Super Rugby for the Sharks, Cats and Stormers.

He has been an assistant coach to Deon Davids at the Southern Kings, as well as an SA A assistant coach.

Booi was unveiled as the new EP coach in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, where EP Rugby Union president André Rademan also announced the rest of the management team for the SuperSport Rugby Challenge and Currie Cup First Division campaigns.

Former Springbok flank Thando Manana is the team manager, while Sivuyile Kobokana is the forwards coach, and Garrin August will take charge of the backs.

EP are scheduled to start their Rugby Challenge campaign against Boland on 28 April.

Congratulations to former SA 'A' Coach Chumani Booi on his appointment as EP Rugby Head Coach for both Supersport Challenge and Currie Cup 2019 season. #NewDawn 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Qaa6YPtRCn — ThandoManana (@TandoManana) April 9, 2019





