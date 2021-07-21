FS Cheetahs too good for Western Province in Bloemfontein Currie Cup clash

CAPE TOWN – The Cheetahs secured a 38-21 victory over Western Province in an entertaining Currie Cup encounter in Bloemfontein on Wednesday night. The Cheetahs wasted absolutely no time as scored in the very first play of the game thanks to some good interplay, passing and footwork, setting Duncan Saal up to put his pace to use and finish off for a top try (5-0).

While Province had most of the possession in the first half and had the upper hand at the set-pieces in the game, the hosts played a game that favoured them, while the visitors just couldn’t make use of their opportunities in a high-intensity first half. The Cheetahs’ defence was rock solid, while the experience of Ruan Pienaar was a major feature in that first half. Clayton Blommetjies was just as dangerous. The veteran scrumhalf contributed two kicks at goal towards the end of the opening half, taking the score to 11-0 at half time.

For Province, who certainly tried to get on the scoreboard in the first 40, the goal for the second was naturally going to be to make good on those efforts, and they did, changing things up and effectively setting Evan Roos – who has been the standout performer for Province – up for a converted try (11-7). After that, however, the Cheetahs danced their way through Province, getting two quick tries through David Brits and Pienaar (25-7). Things happened quickly in this half, and WP got their second try when Roos again found the tryline (25-14).

The Cheetahs took the points again shortly afterwards and Pienaar made no mistake with his shot at goal to stretch their lead in the 54th minute (28-4). The Cheetahs had a chance to go for the bonus-point try in the 74th minute, but opted for the posts instead, taking them to 31-14. They got their fourth try in the 77th minute when Cowan Jasper displayed some speed and gathered a grubber to dive over (38-14).

Province had the last say in the game, however, scoring a try through Thomas Bursey, with replacement back Sacha Mngomezulu adding a conversion on debut to end the game on 38-21. Point scorers: FS Cheetahs: 38 – Tries: Duncan Saal, David Brits, Ruan Pienaar, Cohen Jasper Conversions: Pienaar (2), Reinhardt Fortuin Penalties: Pienaar (4)