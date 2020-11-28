Golden Lions beat Griquas in lightning affected Currie Cup clash

JOHANNESBURG – The Golden Lions played some rugby for 15 minutes, and for the first 30 minutes of their first Carling Currie Cup encounter in Kimberley against the Griquas, seemingly only made up the numbers.

No matter – they still managed to claim a victory, despite the Griquas commanding the scoreboard in the first half. The Lions had no answers to the questions the Griquas posed, especially in the first half-hour. It did not help that their search for truth was hampered by an inability to hold onto the ball, limiting their mistakes, and using the majority of the first half's possession.

The three weeks without competitive rugby showed, as handling errors and poor defensive work conspired against the Lions, but equally saw the Griquas take a proper 17-3 lead by the 30th minute.

Tries by Griquas hooker Hendrick Luus, constructed by a maul, wing Eduan Keyter and full-back James Verity-Amm winded the Lions on a blustery day in Kimberley.

Nevertheless, this Lions team is arguably too good to suffer such ignominy, and in the last 10 minutes of the first stanza, the Joburgers began to flex their muscle, picking up the pace, while holding on to the ball with improved conviction.