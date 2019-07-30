The Lions are looking for back to back wins. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Wilhelm van der Sluys for Marvin Orie is the only change to the Golden Lions teams to take on the Free State Cheetahs in a Currie Cup Round Four clash in Bloemfontein on Friday. Orie has left to link up with the Springboks in New Zealand.

In announcing the team on Tuesday, Golden Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen named Sluys at lock in the absence of Orie, with Rhyno Herbst on the bench as second-row cover.

It should make for an intriguing Currie Cup clash, especially with the Cheetahs currently leading the way at the top of the standings and the Golden Lions in third position.

Golden Lions team: 15 Tyrone Green, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Jan-Louis la Grange, 11 Stean Pienaar, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje (c), 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Sti Sithole

Replacements: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Leo Kruger, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Reinhard Nothnagel, 20 James Venter, 21 Len Massyn, 22 Dillon Smit, 23 Manuel Rass

African News Agency (ANA)