Griquas complete bonus point comeback win over Western Province

Cape Town — A spirited Griquas performance in the second half was enough for a comeback bonus point win of 32-13 over Western Province on Saturday night in Cape Town. Two tries in quick succession after the break turned things around for the men from Kimberley as they completed a fifth straight win over Province in the Currie Cup.

A spirited performance by the Cape side in the first half, where they scored a converted try with two penalty goals and conceded no points, was not enough in the end for a third win in the competition. Griquas registered their second win of the competition thanks to the victory but both teams struggled to put up a good display after the first match of the doubleheader in the DHL Stadium produced some excellent tries. The Stormers trumped Harlequins 32-28 in the Champions Cup "curtain-raiser" but the Currie Cup game didn't come close to matching the intensity of it.

Griekwas scored through Eddie Fouche, Reagen Oranje, Jay-Cee Nel and Derik Pretorius. Flyhalf George Whitehead was excellent off the kicking tee and converted three of the tries while adding two penalties. Those penalties were vital in building the lead over the home side. Point-Scorers

Western Province 13 — Try: Fazeel Robertson. Conversion: Kade Wolhuter. Penalties: Wolhuter (2) Griquas 32 — Tries: Eddie Fouche, Reagan Oranje, Jay-Cee Nel, Derik Pretorius. Conversions: George Whitehead (3). Penalties: Whitehead (2). @FreemanZAR