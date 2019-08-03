Griquas' Victor Sekekete offloads the ball during their Currie Cup clash against the Blue Bulls at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. Photo: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

PRETORIA – Griquas produced an outstanding performance of percentage rugby on Saturday in beating the Blue Bulls 37-15 in a Currie Cup match at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. The visitors from Kimberley had less possession and played most of the match defending, but yet scored a bonus-point victory over the Bulls to take top-spot on the league table.

Left wing Rosko Specman opened the scoring for the Bulls with a try, which was converted by flyhalf Manie Libbok (7-0). The Bulls increased their lead with a penalty in the 14th minute (10-0). But not even a yellow card for rightwing Ederies Arendse could stop Griquas.

Two tries by scrumhalf Zac Burger, which were both converted by flyhalf George Whitehead gave the visitors the upperhand (14-10). Whitehead also slotted two penalties before halftime to put his team in command by 20-10.

The Bulls had chances to move closer early in the second half, but opted for kicks at the line instead of going for the poles with penalty kicks.

Left wing Eduan Keyter increased the lead with a try (25-10) and Whitehead converted (27-10). The Bulls finally hit back when flanker Marco van Staden forced his way over. Libbok missed the conversion (27-15).

Whitehead took the match further out of reach of the home side when he put over a penalty in the 65th minute (30-15).

Lock Victor Sekekekete secured the bonus-point victory with a try just before the end and Whitehead converted (37-15).

Scorers: Blue Bulls 15 (10): Tries: Rosko Specman, Marco van Staden. Conversion: Manie Libbok. Penalty: Libbok.

Griquas 37 (20): Tries: Zac Burger (2), Eduan Keyter, Victor Sekekete. Conversions: George Whitehead (4). Penalties: Whitehead (3).

African News Agency (ANA)