Brent Janse Van Rensburg's Griquas have been the surprise package in this year’s Currie Cup. Photo: Danie van der Lith

JOHANNESBURG – With one round to go Griquas are top of the Currie Cup log - but they need to secure that position this weekend with a win against the Lions, says coach Brent Janse van Rensburg. The Griquas have been the surprise package in this year’s Currie Cup, winning four of their five matches to be out in front with 19 points.

A win for the Lions (17 points) though on Saturday would see the Joburg team move past Griquas, while Free State (also 17 points) could also move ahead of their neighbours in the final standings.

The Northern Cape team though have their fate in their own hands: win and they finish in first place, and that means hosting a semi-final in Kimberley and then possibly also a final.

“It would be a dream come true, to host a final, and winning it,” said Janse van Rensburg this week. “We’d pack out this stadium, like we did last week against Western Province ... and the supporters would be so deserving of us playing in a final here. They’ve been fantastic this season, really got behind us. It would mean a lot.”

The last time Griquas played in a Currie Cup final was 50 years ago. In 1970 they beat the then Northern Transvaal at the De Beers field in Kimberley 11-9 for their third title.

But, to have their best chance of going all the way in this year’s shortened competition they have to get the better of the Lions on Saturday - a match Janse van Rensburg said would be tricky.

“The Lions are a very good team and can turn it on at any time. They’re so dangerous. We’ll need to arrive properly focused and fully invested in the game ... there’s no point in looking too far ahead, because things can go wrong quickly if you lose focus.

“We’ve got to keep going as we’ve done up to now; it’s critical we finish top of the log.”

Of course, having reached this point as the form team and earlier this year won the SuperSport Challenge with a 28-13 win against the Pumas, the pressure is now on Griquas like never before.

“Yep, our record this year is won 14 of 16 ... and we’re top of the Currie Cup,” said Janse van Rensburg. I’d much rather be in this position though than having to talk the boys up, or be in a position where we’re fighting to make the semis.

“The confidence is sky high, our rhythm has built up steadily over the last few weeks, and we know what we need to do.

“We’re all aware of what the log looks like and what’s on the line this weekend. We just need to take the momentum forward now and play well, get the job done.”

The Star

