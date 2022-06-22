Griquas heading for capacity crowd in the Currie Cup final

Durban - The government’s rapidly softening stance on Covid-19 regulations could see a capacity crowd watch Griquas host the Pumas in Saturday’s Currie Cup final. Amid talk that the mandatory wearing of masks in public is on its way out, the Griquas Union told reporters that they are confident that by Saturday a full house of 12 800 will witness the first final in Kimberley since 1970, the year that a home team inspired by Springbok legend Mannetjies Roux beat Northern Transvaal 11-9.

If the current regulations are not easy, just 6 400 fans will be allowed into the ground, and that would be a terrible pity for an occasion as revered as a Currie Cup final. Last week 31 000 Capetoninas were permitted to watch the URC final, albeit in a much larger venue. Griquas assistant coach Barend Pieterse, a one-cap Bok lock in his day and a former Cheetahs stalwart, says Cup Final-fever is growing in the City of Diamonds.

“It will be amazing if we get the green light for a full house,” he said. “As I told some of our players, I was lucky enough to be involved in a few finals as a player, and the sold-out stadiums — whether it was at Loftus or in Bloemfontein — took the occasion to another level. “I can just imagine a Currie Cup final in Kimberley with a sold-out stadium. It would be amazing and everybody in this area would be thrilled, so I hope it happens. “I can’t even imagine what it means. I spoke to someone this morning, an old man, he said he was here in 1970 for the Currie Cup final and he never thought there would be another final in Kimberley again. I will be honest, I can’t even imagine what it would mean to the people.

