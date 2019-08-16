Griquas wing Ederies Arendse scored two tries against Western Province on Friday night. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Western Province suffered a 27-23 Currie Cup defeat to Griquas on Friday night, ending their hopes of hosting a home semi-final. Province went into the fixture having lost two of their four encounters in 2019, while Griquas’ position at the top of the log was the result of only one loss this season.

Prior to the game, there was much talk about the magnitude of the match, and Griquas made sure to do all that hype justice by firing out of the blocks and producing an impressive performance to overcome the 2017 champions.

It took them just five minutes to get on the scoreboard with a try through Ederies Arendse, who went over after the hosts capitalised on a botched kickoff.

SP Marais added some points for WP in the 25th minute only with a penalty kick (7-3), but Griquas hit back shortly afterwards for another five-pointer (14-3).

Marais added another penalty to take the score to 14-6, but George Whitehead responded for Griquas not too long after that to take the score to 17-6.

Speedster Seabelo Senatla got WP’s first try after the ball was moved wide followin a maul (17-11), but it didn’t take the hosts long to hit back.

Arendse got his brace, which took the score to 24-11, and Whitehead stretched that lead even further when he slotted another three-pointer in the 70th minute.

WP got a late try through replacement loose forward Nama Xaba and another through Senatla in the dying seconds, but it wasn’t enough to save the game.

Province next face the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Points-Scorers

Griquas 27 – Tries: Ederies Arendse (2), Eduan Keyter. Conversions: George Whitehead (3). Penalties: Whitehead (2)

WP 23 – Tries: Seabelo Senatla (2), Nama Xaba. Conversion: SP Marais. Penalties: Marais (2).

African News Agency (ANA)