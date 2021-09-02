In-form Dylan Richardson named in starting line-up for Sharks Currie Cup semi-final with Griquas

DURBAN – The Sharks have kept changes to a minimum for their Currie Cup semi-final against Griquas in Durban on Saturday (5pm), bringing in in-form flank Dylan Richardson in the forwards and the experienced Marius Louw at centre in the only change to the backline. Richardson takes over from James Venter in a like-for-like swop on the openside flank while Louw is in for youngster Murray Koster.

Coach Sean Everitt said that after losing to Griquas a month ago, also at Jonsson Kings Park, it is a case of once bitten twice shy for his team when it comes to the tough men from Kimberley. “They’ve done exceptionally well under (coach) Scott Mathie to get into the semi-finals, they’ve been consistent throughout the competition, week-in and week-out and they’ve rolled over the big boys on a couple of occasions. They’ve beaten the Lions, Western Province as well as us so we know this is a big challenge.” While Everitt warned that Griquas pose a massive threat, he backs his team to advance to the final if they perform to their ability.

“The last time they came to Durban, they won 37-30, so we have had to prepare really well but if we do stick to the plan and we play according to our potential, we should get through this game.” Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch; 14 Yaw Penxe; 13 Werner Kok; 12 Marius Louw; 11 Thaakier Abrahams; 10 Lionel Cronje; 9 Sanele Nohamba; 8 Phepsi Buthelezi (capt); 7 Henco Venter; 6 Dylan Richardson; 5 Le Roux Roets; 4 Gerbrandt Grobler; 3 Khutha Mchunu; 2 Kerron van Vuuren; 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu. Substitutes: 16 Dan Jooste; 17 Khwezi Mona; 18 Lourens Adriaanse; 19 Thembelani Bholi; 20 Reniel Hugo; 21 Cameron Wright; 22 Jeremy Ward; 23 Anthony Volmink.